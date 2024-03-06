Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $33,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

SYY stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

