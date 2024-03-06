Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $36,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,580 shares of company stock worth $41,351,340 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $280.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.