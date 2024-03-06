Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Moderna worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,040 shares of company stock worth $11,039,037. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

