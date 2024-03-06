Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 200,000 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.92% of Glaukos worth $33,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Glaukos by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,106,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,367,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $22,075,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $563,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $563,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,970 shares of company stock worth $36,818,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

