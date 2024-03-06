Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 87,700 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.37% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

