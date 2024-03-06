Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,327,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,160,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 13.28% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $3,331,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $76,917.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,730 shares of company stock worth $5,332,270 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLNO stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

