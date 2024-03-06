Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 5,159 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,913 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

