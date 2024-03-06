Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 5.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

