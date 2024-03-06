AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 68.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $713.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $156,200 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

