Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 51,022.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 38,267 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 615.6% during the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 350,996 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,640. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.48.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

