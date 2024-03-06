AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. 506,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,943. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. AerCap has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $80.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AerCap by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

