AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.69-$2.83 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.690-2.830 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Up 27.9 %

AVAV stock opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $86.69 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

