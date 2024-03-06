Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
AEZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
