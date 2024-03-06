Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

