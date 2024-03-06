agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in agilon health by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 4,617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in agilon health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in agilon health by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 165,586 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

