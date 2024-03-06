Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

