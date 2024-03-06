Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
