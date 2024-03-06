Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Leidos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

