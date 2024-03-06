Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $332,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,688 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 135.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

