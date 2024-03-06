Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $338,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $89,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after purchasing an additional 563,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $65.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.