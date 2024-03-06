Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 147,703 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,703 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

