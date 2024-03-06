Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avidity Biosciences comprises approximately 6.7% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Avidity Biosciences worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 4.1 %

RNA stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 651,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,310. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.72. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

