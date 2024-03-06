Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Campbell Soup accounts for about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after acquiring an additional 623,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. 3,717,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,381. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

