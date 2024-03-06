Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,524 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 497,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

