Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,952 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Kroger makes up approximately 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kroger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 585,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 57,595 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $42,220,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

KR traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

