Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,198. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $298.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

