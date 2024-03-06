Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 74.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 528,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 801,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,821,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,047. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

