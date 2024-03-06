Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Darden Restaurants comprises about 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $175.51. 257,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,922. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

