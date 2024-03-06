Alethea Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alethea Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,279,182. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
