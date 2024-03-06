Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

ALHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 332,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,606. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $984.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

