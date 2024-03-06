Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $35.00. Allient shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 27,352 shares changing hands.

Allient Trading Up 16.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $564.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Allient at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

