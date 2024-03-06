Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.00

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 64294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,064 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,959. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

