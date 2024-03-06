Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,406,000 after buying an additional 109,914 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.01. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.