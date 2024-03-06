Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $458.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

