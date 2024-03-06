Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

