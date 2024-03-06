Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1,260.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

