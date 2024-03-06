Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 485.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 282,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $4,903,341. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS stock opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,135.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.18.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

