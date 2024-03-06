Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 974,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 398,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,058,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $571,927.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,660.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,557 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.