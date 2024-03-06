Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,793 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.