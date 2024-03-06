Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $859.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $876.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $642.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

