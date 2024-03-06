Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

