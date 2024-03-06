Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

