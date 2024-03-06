Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.