Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $550.35 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $564.50 and a 200 day moving average of $535.69. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

