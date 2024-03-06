AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,822 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in AltC Acquisition by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in AltC Acquisition by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 36,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

