Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Update

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AYX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.