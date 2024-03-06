American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.64

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 1423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $749.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 393.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

