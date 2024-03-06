American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEP. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

