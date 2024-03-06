American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.