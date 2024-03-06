American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.0 million-$153.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.6 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 627,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,068. The company has a market cap of $269.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 277.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 422,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 516.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 411,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 410,037 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3,108.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 377,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth $2,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

