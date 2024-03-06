American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

American Well stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 307,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,188. The firm has a market cap of $292.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 615,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,229,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Well by 383.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

